Major banks have told London staff to return home ahead of lockdown

SEVERAL major investment banks in London have told staff to return home ahead of the English month-long lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

All but essential workers will be reverted to home working, having been back in offices for a very short time, in a switch that comes as a further blow to the City of London and Canary Wharf financial districts.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank confirmed to Reuters that the company planned to “substantially reduce” the numbers of staff working from its London office and the majority of staff who had returned to the office would be asked to work from home.

Although according to the major bank, some would be exempt from home working for the month-long lockdown depending on their role or personal circumstances.