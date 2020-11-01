England’s month-long lockdown could be extended beyond December, warned Michael Gove.

-- Advertisement --



England’s month-long lockdown could be extended beyond 2 December if necessary, cabinet minister Michael Gove said. Speaking on Sky News this Sunday, the Tory frontbencher also defended the introduction of the nationwide restrictions, having previously rejected it, arguing the “situation has been worse than anyone expected”.

Michael Gove admitted that the second lockdown will only be “reviewed” on its scheduled end date of 2 December and could be extended. The prime minister, when announcing the restrictions, to start on Thursday, insisted it was time-limited, unlike the first shutdown in March. however, when asked if it could be extended, Mr Gove replied: “Yes, we are going to review it on 2 December – we are always driven by the data.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “England’s Month-Long Lockdown Could be Extended”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!