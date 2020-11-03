Lewis Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna GP

LEWIS Hamilton moved to the brink of a seventh world title with a victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

He now has one hand on his seventh title but at Imola, his joy was directed entirely towards his Mercedes team, who secured a record-breaking seventh consecutive constructors’ championship. Just as Hamilton has defined this generation of drivers, Mercedes are untouchable among the teams.

Hamilton delivered with an almost sublime performance, from being on the back foot to a commanding victory after a combination of control and then pace at exactly the right moment to win ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Yet as much as this was another mighty win, the world champion rightly shared his celebration and his thanks with Mercedes, these titans of modern F1. With their seventh consecutive title, one more than Ferrari achieved between 1999 and 2004, they set a record. They returned to F1 as a constructor in 2010 after their initial two seasons in 1954 and 1955.

Since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014 they have been unbeaten.

“I am incredibly proud of this team,” Hamilton said, “To be a part of it is quite phenomenal, it is a real honour. To work with all the people at Brixworth and Brackley. They are the unsung heroes, they are the guys working flat out every day, doing crazy hours to raise the bar so that we can come here and do what we have done today.”

