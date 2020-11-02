Germany begins four-week lockdown with a health system “at the limit” warns the Chancellor.

Angela Merkel revealed the health system is “increasingly at human and structural limits” as 12,097 new coronavirus cases are registered in just 24 hours.

She warned ‘the light at the end of the tunnel is a long way off’.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 533,027 confirmed cases in Germany, 10,481 people have died and an estimated 355,900 have recovered from the killer virus.

From today, Monday, November 2, until the end of the month, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools across the country will have to remain closed.

Germans have also been asked not to make non-essential journeys and hotels are barred from accommodating people on tourist trips.

Merkel also announced today that Germans can’t have New Year’s Eve parties as social contact will remain restricted throughout winter to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Germany has joined Spain, Belgium, Greece and France in imposing second national lockdowns.

