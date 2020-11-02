‘New Year’s Eve is cancelled’ in Germany, according to Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told the people of Germany that they can’t have New Year’s Eve parties as social contact will remain restricted throughout winter to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



As Germany’s new four-week lockdown came into effect on Monday, November 2, the chancellor warned ‘the light at the end of the tunnel is a long way off’. Monday sees the closure of bars, theatres, gyms and cinemas for the entire month. Germans have also been asked not to make non-essential journeys and hotels are barred from accommodating people on tourist trips.

Merkel said the success of the November lockdown would be crucial in dictating Germany’s next steps and that she hoped for a ‘turnaround.’

But the 66-year-old ruled out ‘lavish New Year’s Eve parties,’ as she said: ‘It will be a Christmas under corona conditions but it should not be a lonely Christmas.’

Germany has joined Spain, Belgium, Greece and France in imposing second national lockdowns.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “‘New Year’s Eve is cancelled’ in Germany”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!