Burger King urges customers to order food from McDonald’s

BURGER King has urged its customers to order from competitors after new coronavirus lockdown measures have been put in place.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the fast-food giants encouraged fans to support its sister food chains like McDonald’s, Subway and Domino’s Pizza by ordering meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru’s in a bid to help the thousands of people employed in the hospitality industry.

The opening statement read, “Order from McDonald’s”

— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

“We never thought we would ask you to do this, just as we never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John’s, Taco Bell and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here.

“In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).”

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive-thru.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

Since being posted on Twitter, it has received over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans praising the “classy move”.

One person tweeted, “Respect, good luck for the rest of the season, your fans were class as always.”

Another said, “Kudos. Really impressive.”

A third wrote, “Bloody well played.

And, “Classy move guys!” added a fourth.

