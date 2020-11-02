Breaking News – Boris Johnson claims Britain can ‘defeat’ coronavirus

BORIS Johnson claimed on Monday, November 2, Britain can “defeat” coronavirus “by the spring” of 2021.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons Covid-19 could be vanquished due to technical developments including drugs, testing and a vaccine.

His optimistic claim comes despite his past comments being filled with failed promises to defeat the virus. In March Mr Johnson said the nation could “turn the tide” within 12 weeks and in July he set out a plan for “significant normality” by Christmas.

It also comes despite the UK’s vaccine chief suggesting a vaccine, if approved, may only go to half of Brits. Current plans involve prioritising 10 groups for a vaccine, including over-50s, NHS staff and the vulnerable, with the rest of the public back of the queue.

And it comes despite the PM himself admitting the lockdown could have to be extended beyond December 2.

The Tory leader made the comments as he updated Parliament on England’s four-week lockdown to begin on Thursday, November 5.

He hailed breakthroughs on treatment, mass testing, and ongoing work on a vaccine.

Mr Johnson said, “I believe that these technical developments, taken together, will enable us to defeat this virus by the spring, as humanity has defeated every other infectious disease.

“And I am not alone in this optimism, but I cannot pretend that the way ahead is easy, or without painful choices for us all.”

‘The Prime Minister today made his statement to Parliament as he urged Tory rebels not to opposed the month-long lockdown.’

