Portugal Announces New Restrictions That Will Affect 70% of The Population.

Portugal announced a new partial confinement on Saturday that affects the most affected municipalities in the country, including Lisbon and Porto, where 70% of the population lives. The restriction will be reviewed every 15 days, the health authorities will wait and see if the coronavirus rates will flatten out before lifting any restrictions.

Due to a new surge in COVID-19 incidence in Portugal, the authorities decided to introduce the five-day ban on long-distance travel. Checkpoints have been set up across Portugal to enforce the new rules. Movement between Portugal’s more than 300 municipalities was prohibited from Friday, October 30 to November 3 in order to reduce risk of virus transmission during the All Saints national holiday but there were exceptions, including for those travelling to and from work.

Portugal, with just over 10 million people, has recorded a comparatively low 137,272 cases and 2,468 deaths but it reached 4,656 cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started. Testing has also increased, another reason for the higher figures.

