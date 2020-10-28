Madeleine McCann main suspect Christian Brueckner is being investigated over three more sex crimes in Portugal.

DETECTIVES searched the former home of the suspect, Christian Brueckner, and compared DNA found at the resort, in Praia da Luz, where Madeleine vanished in 2007 – potentially linking him to three more sex crimes in the country.

As yet, they still do not have enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant. A Portuguese newspaper has said: “The searches revealed nothing. Nor did the DNA profiles.” The extensive inquiries conducted by Portuguese police, however, may help in solving other outstanding cases. They are now probing German convicted paedophile Brueckner, 43, over a sex attack on an Irish woman in Portugal in 2004.

German police said they are looking into matters, a source said: “There are ongoing investigations in other areas.’’

