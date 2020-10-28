Police in the UK WILL Break up Christmas Dinners if they Break Covid Rules

A police chief’s warning that cops could raid homes hosting family for Christmas dinners, has been ridiculed.

The backlash was sparked off online by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson who told families large gatherings will be dispersed on December 25.

David Jamieson, the West Midlands police and crime commissioner, said officers will investigate reports made of rule-breaking during any festive celebrations. ‘If we think there are large groups of people gathering where they shouldn’t be, then the police will have to intervene,’ he said. ‘If again, there’s a flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce.” He also said that with the end of the furlough scheme insight it could “very likely” push people over the edge.

Heavy-handed police closing down celebrations and enforcing restrictions could lead to riots similar to those sparked by the death of Mark Duggan in 2011, he said. “We’re sitting on a time bomb here. We’re getting very near the stage where you could see a considerable explosion of frustration and energy.”

Communities preparing to celebrate Hanukkah and Diwali have also been warned to expect visits from cops if they breach coronavirus rules.

