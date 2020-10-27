Armed police called to serious stabbing in Birmingham

As well as the stabbed man, at least three cars were set alight.

A WMAS spokesman told BirminghamLive: “We were called at 11.07pm to reports of a stabbing on Knowle Road.

“One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car attended.

“On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, with multiple serious stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

This is another in a whole host of stabbings in Birmingham that have happened in the last few months.

West Midlands Police is yet to release a statement.

