Armed police called to serious stabbing in Birmingham

ARMED police were called to the scene of a serious stabbing and several burnt-out cars in Sparkhill, Birmingham, Monday, October 26.

A man was found in the road of the quiet residential Knowle Road in Sparkhill with multiple severe stab wounds, as armed police, paramedics and the fire service were all called to the scene of the horrific incident just after 11pm.

As well as the stabbed man, at least three cars were set alight.

A WMAS spokesman told BirminghamLive: “We were called at 11.07pm to reports of a stabbing on Knowle Road.


“One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car attended.

“On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man, with multiple serious stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.


This is another in a whole host of stabbings in Birmingham that have happened in the last few months.

West Midlands Police is yet to release a statement.

