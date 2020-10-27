‘Test & Rest’ COVID-19 Testing to be Offered at Airport Hotels

‘Test & Rest’ accommodation packages are to be offered at airport hotels- could this be the answer for Europes struggling tourism industry?

The COVID-19 tests will initially be introduced at the Sofitel London Heathrow which is directly connected to Terminal 5. The question is, with packages start at €200 (£179) including VAT including accommodation and testing, will passengers take the tests?

Guests will be able to book a package comprising of an overnight stay together with a self-administered saliva-based PCR Covid-19 test kit provided by UK biotech start-up Halo. The group’s other Heathrow hotels will also be introducing the package shortly.

The way it works is that Hotel guests download the Halo app, scan their test kit, spit in a tube and put it back in the Halo pack. The sample is then taken to a facility where it is tested using some of the most accurate PCR protocols in the world. The results are then returned along with a certificate- the guest’s app will be also be updated Providing the test is negative, they are ready to travel as soon as they wake up the following morning.

One group of holidaymakers may well take up the offer, however. Thousands booked to go to Spain’s Canary Islands after the UK removed the Canaries from its quarantine list. Chaos and frustration loomed last night as a Canary Islands minister announced that in future it will necessary to produce a green COVID certificate on arrival.

