A shock announcement by the Canary Islands Tourism Minister, Yaiza Castilla, has thrown the travel industry into chaos tonight.

-- Advertisement --



“The Canary Islands will require a negative covid-19 test from foreign and national tourists,” he announced. The Canary Islands Tourism Minister, Yaiza Castilla, has announced that it will be mandatory to present a negative PCR test for tourists who go on vacation to the islands. “What we wanted to do is force tourists who come to the Canary Islands to be tested, both international tourists and national tourists,” he said at a press conference after the meeting with the Cabildo Advisory Council.

Castilla has explained that a decree-law is going to be approved to modify the Law of Tourism Management and the Law of Classified Activities to protect the measure. Tourists will have to present a negative certificate made between 48 and 72 hours before entering the islands. “They should only get on the plane with that test done.”

As reported by EWN recently, thousands of British Holidaymakers almost crashed travel sites last week as budget airline Easyjet announced more flights to the Canary Islands. It will be interesting to see how the UK travel industry responds to this latest news and whether travellers to the Islands will be prepared to pay for their own tests.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Canary Islands Minister Makes Shock Announcement Affecting Holidaymakers”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!