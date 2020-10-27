Rishi Sunak claims he shares the ‘frustrations’ of Northern Tory MP’s

RISHI Sunak claims he shares the ‘frustrations’ of angry Northern Tory MPs as it emerged he could try to win their support with a string of major infrastructure projects.

The Chancellor suggested that he sympathised with the MPs who surprised Downing Street on Monday, October 26, by writing a letter outlining their frustrations with Covid lockdowns in the north of the country.

The 55 Tories in the Northern Research Group (NRG) have demanded that No 10 produce a roadmap for a way out of the restrictions, warning they risk damaging the Prime Minister’s ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Collectively, the MPs have the numbers to overturn the Government’s majority. Boris Johnson is yet to respond to the letter, but Mr. Sunak told the backbenchers that as a fellow MP for a northern constituency, he understood their concerns.

‘I absolutely share my colleagues’ frustration at restrictions, of course, that’s frustrating if you’re having to live under these things and you want to know when it’s going to be over,’ he told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat.

‘But I also share their passion and ambition for the North.

I want my constituents to make sure they have the same opportunities that everyone else does.

The conversation can’t always just be about what’s going on in London, marvelous as London is.

‘And so whether you’re constituent of mine in rural North Yorkshire, whether you’re, you know, hanging out in Teesside, you should have access to the same set of opportunities.’

He explained the Government remained committed to investing in infrastructure, education and skills, new job placements, and rural broadband.

