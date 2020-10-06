Celebrities hit back at Rishi Sunak

LIAM Gallagher is one of many celebrities who have hit back at Rishi Sunak after he suggested people will have to ‘adapt’ the jobs they do following the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The chancellor told ITV News that people ‘in all walks of life’ will have to consider changing the jobs they do following the impact of the pandemic on certain industries.

While he was not specifically talking about the Arts, Mr Sunak assured that the government were ‘trying to do everything we can to protect as many jobs as possible’ but added that unemployment is still ‘likely to increase’. He said: ‘I can’t pretend that everyone can do exactly the same job that they were doing at the beginning of this crisis.

‘That’s why we’ve put a lot of resource into trying to create new opportunities.’ With the Arts being one of the industries that have been hardest hit by the closure of venues, he said there was still work available in the creative industry but there is a need to ‘adapt’.

Mr Sunak continued, ‘Can things happen in exactly the way they did? No. But everyone is having to find ways to adapt and adjust to the new reality.’

Liam Gallagher responded to the comments on twitter in true Gallagher fashion, ‘So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive c**ts like you Nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x’.

He added, ‘This country would be beyond w**k if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x’ and ‘If anyone needs to retrain it’s them a shower of C**TZ c’mon you know LG x’.

Even former Bake Off host Sue Perkins commented, ‘The arts contribute in the region of 10 billion a year to our economy. The people who work in it have already trained long and hard, thank you. This is shameful.’

She later joked: ‘That’s it. I’m retraining as Chancellor of the Exchequer.’

As the pandemic has hit us all hard, it is true people are now taking jobs outside of their trained field, just to make ends meet, and it is going to be this way for a while.

Are you in a job you never expected to be in? We would love to hear how you have adapted during this crisis, are you enjoying your new role more than you first imagined, have you found a new lease of life?