100,000 Californians Forced to Evacuate Homes as Raging Wildfires Return

Three people have so far died and 100,000 residents have been displaced as a result of wildfires spreading across California.

More than 100,000 have been told to evacuate parts of California because of raging wildfires which have seriously injured two firefighters. Powerful winds across the US state have fuelled a return of the deadly blazes that have caused months of chaos already.

There are currently eight active wildfires in California. While some wildfires — including the Wendy Fire and Wolf Fire — have caused little damage, authorities have still warned residents to stay alert and in some instances suggested evacuations.

The biggest wildfires include Saddleridge Fire in Los Angeles, which as of Sunday morning has consumed 7,965 acres and is 41% contained. The Los Angeles Fire Department has lifted all evacuation orders for the Saddleridge fire as emergency responders have begun to tame the blaze. Two of the fires, the Reche Fire in Moreno Valley and the Wolf Fire in Riverside County, have been fully contained.

