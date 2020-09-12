California Wildfires Smoke Seen From Space

NASA shared photos of the smoke from California wildfires taken with NASA’s EPIC camera from approximately 1 million miles away.

Imagenes from the space demonstrate the scale of the ferocity of the fires, along with the harm they are doing to the planet and the people.

NOAA Deep Space Climate Observatory spacecraft could take a picture earlier this week of the intense and thick smoke in the U.S. West Coast over the Pacific Ocean. The dramatic shot was taken with an EPIC camera, which rides aboard the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), orbiting the sun in a gravitationally stable spot 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. The photos also show the extent of the pollution the fires are leaving behind and causing bad air quality and apocalyptically orange skies.

Wildfires are destroying lands, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed that since the beginning of the year they have already burned more than 3.1 million acres (1.25 million hectares) in California.

CALFIRE officials said: “This year’s acres burned is 26 times higher than the acres burned in 2019 for the same time period, and the combined amount of acres burned is larger than the state of Connecticut,” CALFIRE officials wrote.