Seven Arrested Over Attempted Hijacking of Oil Tanker Near Isle of Wight

Police have arrested seven men on suspicion of ‘seizing control of an oil tanker’ near the Isle of Wight.

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of ‘seizing control’ of a ship after an oil tanker was ‘hijacked’ in the English Channel yesterday. Police in Hampshire say the men have been detained in connection with a ten-hour stand-off on the ‘Nave Andromeda’ off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

The Special Boat Services stormed the ship after the captain issued a mayday call as the vessel approached Southampton Port. It’s thought some of the stowaways may have become aggressive to crew members as the vessel neared land.

