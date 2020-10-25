Special forces storm oil tanker off Isle of Wight

SPECIAL forces have stormed an oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of White and taken seven stowaways into custody.

According to the coastguard, a mayday call was made at around 9am on Sunday, October 25 as crew members reportedly sheltered in a safe room when ‘Nigerian stowaways’ became violent.

A source on the Isle of Wight claimed during a mayday call this morning the captain told an operator ‘I’m trying to keep them calm but please send help.’

It is understood that 16 members of the Special Boat Service rushed on to the ship just before 7pm on Sunday, October 25.

The mission was a success and all seven stowaways on board were detained.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed: “In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.”

“Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well.”

