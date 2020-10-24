Social distancing chaos at Rhodes airport

HUGE crowds of passengers were crammed together at Rhodes airport Saturday, October 24, as travellers described scenes of ‘chaos’ and as they tried to leave the Greek island.

Photos and videos on social media showing fight’s breaking out angry mobs of customers complained of a lack of staff on hand to limit the mammoth queues, where social distancing was impossible to achieve.

Witnesses said the crowds were stuck in unmanageable heat with no windows or air conditioning for several hours, where tensions are said to have quickly boiled over.

This is RHODES AIRPORT Right now

10 flights crammed into 1 room for 3 hours, no windows, no air con, kids crying. Is this what it has come too? @MattHancock @BorisJohnson you have some explain to do? Flying back to manc.@emmakennytv#COVID19 #coronavirus #Covid19uk pic.twitter.com/Rp5J37tLL4 — Truth Reposter (@Joshua_Jr_1) October 24, 2020



One passenger claimed the disruption was caused by five different flights being announced for departure at the same time.

Holiday company TUI has apologised for the chaos and said travellers were warned the airport was going to be busy due to the increased volume of flights and that they should proceed to passport control as soon as they had checked in.

One passenger wrote, ‘Absolute chaos at #Rhodes airport. Fights and arguments breaking out. No one knows where they are going or what they are supposed to do. No staff, no control.’

Another said, ‘Chaos at Rhodes airport, 5 flights leaving in the same 30 minutes & everyone is told to go to the gate at the same time creating a bottleneck in awful heat, no staff or announcements to let ppl know what they were to do or where to go, all flights delayed to terrible service!’

A third added, ‘Huge queues from start to finish. No social distancing. No control from staff. The airport is too small for the extra flights put on by @TUIUK and @jet2tweets. It’s unsafe and can’t continue.’

A fourth wrote, ‘Right now 10 flights crammed into 1 room for 3 hours, no windows, no air con, kids crying. Is this what it has come too? @MattHancock @BorisJohnson you have some explain to do?’