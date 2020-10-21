The Sir David Attenborough polar ship is set for sea trials

THE Sir David Attenborough, Britain’s new polar ship, is set to embarked on sea trials today, Wednesday October 21, before it makes its maiden voyage to Antarctica late next year.

The boat, which hilariously could have been called “Boaty McBoatface” after topping a British public poll in 2016, is being put through its paces before the voyage to boost research into climate change.

Officially now known as the RRS (Royal Research Ship) Sir David Attenborough, the £200 million, state-of-the-art polar research vessel will spend two weeks at sea off the coast of North Wales for technical trials.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) will operate the ship and say they their upcoming trips will transform UK research in polar regions.

According to BAS director Jane Francis: “This magnificent ship will take UK scientists deep into the heart of the ice-covered polar seas.

“As we seek to find answers to the current climate crisis, this ship will take us to the ends of the Earth to seek answers and to help us understand our future world.”

We wish Boaty McBoat… I mean, The Sir David Attenborough all the best on its voyage.

