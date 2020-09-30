Malta to reclaim giant shark tooth from Prince George

Malta are set to reclaim a giant shark tooth from Prince George, a gift that was given to him by Sir David Attenborough.

IT appears that the Prince has bitten off more than he can chew as the tooth recently presented to him by Sir David is wanted back by the country from which it was found.

The 94-year-old documentaries maker found the giant shark tooth in the late 1960s during a family holiday to Malta.

The fossilised tooth is from the now extinct Carcharocles megalodon, a giant shark that was said to have grown to 15 metres in length and one of the most dangerous predators in the seas.

However, the gift that was presented to the young Prince is now looking to be reclaimed by Malta’s culture minister Jose Herrera.

After watching the giant shark tooth being presented to the young royal at Kensington Palace, where Sir David was showing the Duke of Cambridge his latest documentary, the culture minister now wants to “get the ball rolling” to add the artefact to his nation’s heritage collection.

Jose Herrera said: “There are some artefacts that are important to Maltese natural heritage and which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved.

“We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artefacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change in this attitude.”