Shark found on a beach in Alicante

A large 3-meter shark was found stranded on the beach in Guardamar del Segura.

A considerably big shark was found on a beach in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante. The 270-kilo and 3-meter long shark was seen struggling in the shallow waters.

Many people tried to save the shark, trying to push it back into the water. The size of the animal was a massive variable that meant the shark could unfortunately not be saved.

It has been stated by the mayor of the town, José Luis Sáez that the shark did not survive. Sharks are very easily worn out if they become stranded in shallow waters as their own weight exhausts them.

The Policia Local [local police] and the Guardia Civil [civil guard] contacted a shark recovery center in Valencia who will investigate to see why the shark was stranded in the first place, possibly disease riddled, or just pure exhaustion.

