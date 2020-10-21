THE Pope, as part of new documentary “Francesco”, says homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws.

-- Advertisement --



Using some of the clearest language he has ever used when speaking about gay rights and same-sex marriages, Pope Francis, who recently appeared with a Covid mask on in public for the first time, proclaims a civil union law needs to be created.

Speaking in the documentary, the 81-year-old said: “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it.”

Speaking as part of the film documentary released today; Wednesday, October 21, the pope also said: “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Pope says homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!