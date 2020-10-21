THE Pope wears a face mask in public for the first time following concerns for the 81-year-olds health after 11 Swiss Guards come down with Covid.

-- Advertisement --



Pope Francis, who had part of one lung removed when he was a young man due to illness, has come under criticism for not wearing a mask at his general audiences.

However, he appeared wearing his Covid mask at a public function at Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria on Tuesday, where he attended a prayer service for peace around the world alongside other religious leaders .

The Swiss guards, who stand watch outside the Vatican, also attend official events with the pope and following four men testing positive for the virus on October 12 and another seven positive cases were confirmed last Friday, the pope was forced to don the recommended face mask as protection.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Pope wears a Covid face mask in public for the first time”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!