Football team fined £200 each for claiming to be from same household to get a pint at their local pub.

THE 12 players insisted they were ‘one household’ to get a drink at the pub in South Tyneside, near Newcastle On Sunday night, October 18, after being challenged by a member of staff.

-- Advertisement --



South Tyneside is classified as ‘high risk’ Tier Two which prohibits socialising between different households and Rule of Six still applies.

Residents who live in the same household are allowed to go to pubs and restaurants together.

The 12 players tried to convince staff at the bar that they were housemates, but one of the pub employees called the police who arrived and fined each of them.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police, said: “This group showed a flagrant disregard for the rules which are in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Actions like this undermine the efforts being made by the majority of others in order to protect themselves, their family, friends and wider communities.

“We will continue to work closely with our communities and offer advice to people who have mistakenly broken the restrictions.

“However, as we have made clear, where individuals are choosing to ignore the measures in place, we are committed to taking enforcement action to protect our communities.

“It’s important we all continue to play our part and follow the restrictions.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Football team fined £200 each for claiming to be from same household to get a pint”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!