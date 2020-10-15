Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions announced for London

MATT HANCOCK has just announced that London will enter Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, which begin from midnight on Friday evening.

Hancock’s announcement means that residents of the capital city will be banned from meeting other households, or support bubble, in their homes or any indoor setting.

The public will be asked to make as few journeys as possible, with pubs, restaurants and shops being allowed to remain open, although with the 10pm curfew still in place.

However, the announcement, which was expected to be made earlier than today, does not mean residents of the city are being forced to stay in their homes.

In a move that brings the capital closer to the Tier 3 restrictions introduced in northern cities recently, Lewisham West and Penge MP Ellie Reeves confirmed the move by Hancock and the government in a tweet:

“Just got off the call with the minister, London will be moving to Tier 2 at the weekend, with no mixing of households inside.”