The Court of appeal has ruled against a Home Office policy that gives people 72 hours’ notice before they are deported from the UK and has declared it unlawful.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that over 40,000 people have so far been removed under the policy. Members of the Windrush generation were included, some of whom the Home Office was later ordered to bring back to Britain after it was ruled that they weren’t given adequate access to justice.

A unanimous decision, published on Tuesday, announced that the Court of Appeal had quashed the policy, saying it provided “no adequate opportunity – or, indeed, any opportunity at all – for the individual to take advice and lodge a judicial review challenging that decision before he or she is at risk of removal”, and ruling it to be “arbitrary and thus in any event unlawful”.

The worry for the British legal system now is that thousands of deportees may try to appeal their cases, forcing the UK to accept them back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Court of Appeal Rules Against Home Office’s 72-hours Deportation Notice”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!