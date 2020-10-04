UK Rapidly Speeds up Deportations of Asylum Seekers to Spain ahead of Brexit

The British government is speeding up its asylum seeker processing to clear up a backlog of deportations back to Spain.

The British government loses its right at the end of this year to expel immigrants to the member country through which they enter the European Union after Brexit.

The British government has launched a strategy of deportation on charter flights, aimed at those who crossed the English Channel, to countries such as France, Germany or Spain, known as “Operation Sillath”. It is doing so months before leaving the European Union when the country will be left out of this legal framework.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of the Interior, between January 1 and June 30, 2020, Spain received 148 requests for the application of the Dublin Regulation, from the United Kingdom; 148 of them have so far been accepted. Those figures already exceed the 134 requests made to the Spanish authorities by their British counterparts in the 12 months of last year.

This Thursday, another flight was scheduled to Madrid with about 20 people of Syrian and Yemeni origin, from the United Kingdom and which has finally been cancelled due to a court order issued after the appeal of the Duncan Lewis Public Law group of lawyers, in the which alleged that the passengers were being deported “without having the opportunity to request adequate advice.”

In September this year, I reported on the plight of asylum seekers that were virtually ‘dumped’ on the streets of Madrid with nowhere to sleep. It is still not known how those poor guys ended up but I do know many ‘shacked up’ in abanded properties in Madrid being continually hounded by the police. Also, as also reported recently, Madrid is the throws of a major lockdown which makes things even worse for the asylum seekers.

