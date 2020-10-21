Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in BGT pay row

AMANDA Holden and Alesha Dixon have allegedly been drawn into a gender pay gap dispute as Simon Cowell and David Walliams are paid more than double their salary.

Both Amanda and Alesha, are said to be unhappy with the fact they earn so much less even though they take on the same role.

An industry insider ranted, ‘In 2020 all judges should be on equal pay. After 14 years of service by Amanda and 8 years of service by Alesha, it’s shocking that both girls are paid less than David. Why, because he’s a man?’

The Sun reported on Tuesday, October 20, Amanda -who took on the role of Head Judge in Simon’s absence during the recent series, earns around £700,000 while Alesha is said to make £450,000, yet David re-negotiated his contract and is now earning more than £1.5 million for his appearance.

Simon, who helped create the show, is reportedly being paid a staggering £2.5 million for his part on the show, it’s claimed that Simon was unaware his wage was so much higher than his fellow judges, but that everyone feels he ‘deserves’ the fee.