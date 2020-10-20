Phillip Schofield Reignites Eamonn Holmes Rift

Phillip Schofield fuels Eamonn Holmes feud by accidentally spelling former This Morning rival’s name WRONG in his new memoirs.

Every reference to Eamonn Holmes in the This Morning’s presenters book- Life Is What You Make It- is spelt with one “N” rather than two. “If it’s a joke, Eamonn certainly wasn’t in on it and the error has ruffled feathers, yet again.” a close source said.

The embarrassing slip apparently happens four times in the book, published by Michael Joseph. Relations between the ITV stars soured when Eamonn’s wife Ruth Langsford, 60, made an official complaint against Schofield, 58, last year. Ruth is said to have been angry after Phil cut her off live on air during a preview of Loose Women on an episode of This Morning.

A source close to Phillip, with two l’s, said: “It’s a genuine typo — Phil didn’t have a clue. He’ll be mortified to think he might have upset Eamonn.” Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford shared the good news with fans. The couple are returning to present This Morning over the half-term holidays.

And in January there was reported to be tensions backstage at the National Television Awards.

