HOLLYWOOD actor Jeff Bridges, famous for his portrayal of The Dude in the Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

-- Advertisement --



The 70-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, however, it’s unclear whether Bridges has Hodgkin’s lymphoma or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Channelling his inner Dude, the Oscar winning actor’s tweet read:

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.

I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Jeff Bridges, who is a well established Hollywood star having been nominated for seven Oscars, continued by adding:

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.

Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.

Love, Jeff.”

We wish him all the best with his treatment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with Lymphoma”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!