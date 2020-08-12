Hunt for bone marrow for young woman suffering with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

A young woman from Albatera has publicly asked for help in search for bone marrow as she bravely battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

SAMANDA Rocamora, who urgently needs a bone marrow transplant, appeared at a press conference to spread the word of her appeal, which has now gained some much-needed traction on social network platforms.

“I need a bone marrow transplant and I need it urgently because time is against me, so I need people to come to donate in a massive way to increase my chances ”, explained the young woman, who added a heartfelt statement saying, “many people need a donor, I don’t know if I will find one, but I have to try and if not, at least we help other people to get that donor that they need so much.”

To donate marrow, you only need to go to the place of donation with your ID, be between eighteen and forty-years-old and have no personal history of heart, liver, autoimmune, infectious-contagious or neoplastic diseases.

“The bone marrow donation is simply a blood transfusion, it is not a painful process, the marrow regenerates, so they can donate many times,” explained Samanda, who even wanted to appeal to those who cannot donate, “simply to share and spread it so that it reaches more people and has more opportunities, I only ask to have a healthy life as before, a life like yours, I do not ask for more.”

Where and when to donate?

Albatera: Monday, August 17, in the Senior Hall from 5:00pm – 8:30pm.

Orihuela: Wednesday, August 12, in the CAM Building Conference Room from 5:00pm – 8:30pm.

Catral: Wednesday, August 12,at CP Azorín, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dolores: Friday, August 14, at the Social Centre from 5:00pm – 8:30pm.

Benejúzar: Monday, August 17at the Music School (Multifunction Classroom) from 5:00pm – 8:30pm.

Torrevieja: Tuesday, August 18 at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre from 5:00pm – 8:30pm.

Arneva (Orihuela): Wednesday, August 19 at the Antigua Escuelas Social Centre, from 5:00pm – 8:30pm.

