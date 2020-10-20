Hiking routes return in Almunecar

THE COMMUNITY Sports centre of ​​Almunecar returns with it´s Hiking program on Sunday, October 25, after cancelling events for seven months since the pandemic began.

The first hiking route will be through the region of La Alpujarra in Granada, on a six-hour route, rated at moderate difficulty.

The second hike will be Sunday, November 8. It will start and end in Jeres del Marquesado. The difficulty of this route is rated medium and will be six hours.

For Sunday, November 22, the proposed hike will take you on a visit to the Castañar de Paterna. This route also has a medium difficulty rating.

The last route of the year is scheduled for Sunday, December 13 and will feature the “Senda del Mamut”. The itinerary will depart from the old Padul train station to take the path of the Camino de Albuñuelas. It will be a hike of around five hours with an easy-medium difficulty rating.

People interested in participating on any of the routes can register at the community offices, located in the Francisco Bonet stadium, from 9am to 2pm and from 5pm to 10pm. The price per route is just €12. Departures will take place at 7.30 am from the Almuñécar bus station.