A CHEEKY two-year-old accidentally sends nudes of her mum to her contacts on Snapchat, after she was allowed to play with the phone whilst her mother got changed.

-- Advertisement --



Embarrassed mother-of-four, Emily Schmitt, had given the phone to her daughter, Carsyn, whilst she nakedly dried her hair, however, the toddler managed to snap 15 pictures of her and send them to 15 people.

The 30-year-old from Ohio didn’t realise it had happened until she received a text from a co-worker saying “thanks for the nude”.

A puzzled Emily then remembered she had given Carsyn the phone to hold as she was getting ready and rushed to apologise to people when she realised how many photos were taken, and how many were sent to her Snapshot followers.

Thankfully, the photos the cheeky toddler sent, which included ones to a former university friends, a work acquaintance, former clients and co-workers at the real estate brokerage she works for, were not too bad.

Some of them confirmed that Carsyn had sent them a picture of the ceiling and of her foot, although some had received a fully nude backside shot!

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cheeky two-year-old accidentally sends nudes of her mum on Snapchat”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!