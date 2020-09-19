Woman falls from car window on the M25 while on Snapchat, narrowly avoiding fatal injury.

An avid selfie lover fell out her car window on the M25 whilst trying to take a snap chat video on the motorway.

The woman was lucky enough to be missed by the speeding motorway traffic of the M25 and escaped with only minor injuries.

The woman leaned out the window of the car trying to snap a creative selfie in the speeding traffic and lost her balance falling out the window and into the oncoming traffic.

The, as yet, unnamed woman fell onto the M25 between Junction six and the Clacket Lane services at 1.30am today. She fell directly into a live lane of traffic and avoided being run over by sheer luck.

The twitter account of the Surrey police force released a tweet about the incident. They confirmed that the woman was not seriously injured and added that she was lucky that she hadn’t been killed.

They continued, “The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video along the M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.”

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed. #nowords”

A spokesperson for Surrey police force said, “Officers were called to the M25 between junction six and Clacket Lane Services shortly after 01.30 this morning following reports of a female falling out of a moving vehicle.”

