Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl

THE police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on the way to the shops three days ago.

Chantel Ward was last seen leaving her home in West Bromwich last Friday at 6pm, saying that she was going to the nearby shops, however, she never came back.

Sandwell Police released an appeal for information via their twitter account, stating:

“We’re appealing to trace Chantel Ward (15) from West Brom. Can you help?

“She was last seen at 6pm on Friday. She hasn’t been home since and could be in Birmingham.

“Last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white sweater and black trainers. Contact us with ANY info.”

Chantel Ward is described as 5ft tall and slim with long, ginger hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sky blue and white sweater, and black Nike trainers.

The missing 15-year-old girl, who has not been seen for three days, is believed to be in Birmingham and according to a West Midlands Police spokesperson: “Her family are extremely worried about her and we need to find her as soon as possible.”

If you have any information that will help police searching for the missing teenager, you are being urged to call West Midlands Police on 101.

