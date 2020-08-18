Fifteen-Year-Old Boy in Spain’s Costa Blanca Missing for Three Days

The National Police in Spain’s Costa Blanca has sent out an urgent appeal regarding the disappearance of a minor. Alfonso, a 15-year-old boy from Alicante, has been missing for over 72 hours. His family and the authorities are desperately trying to locate the boy or receive additional information about his disappearance.

The Police have sent out an important appeal for residents in Costa Blanca to keep their eyes peeled in case they have any information about the young boy or his whereabouts. The boy went missing on August 14 and left no trace about his possible whereabouts.

Alfonso is 15 years old and 1.70 meters tall. He has short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. His weight is approximately 70 kilos.

The National Police have released a photo of the young boy in case anyone has seen him. In addition, the telephone numbers 091, 062 and 112 are available for residents or tourists to call if anyone has information on his whereabouts. Please get into contact with the above telephone numbers as his family and friends are extremely worried about the young boy.