Novak Djokovic divides public opinion as he stops to give tennis lessons to kids without a mask.

The 33-year-old tennis pro was walking his dog in Belgrade when he stopped to chat with some kids. He was videoed giving the awed children tips on how to swing a racket.

-- Advertisement --



One fan took to Twitter praising the world No1 for his altruistic nature.

“Not often you see #1 tennis player in the world giving lessons to kids in the neighbourhood while out walking his dog in Belgrade! @DjokerNole is an absolute class act on and off the court!” the tweet read.

However, opinions are divided as others have criticised him for not obeying the 1.5 meter social distancing guidelines currently in place in Serbia, or wearing a mask, which is advised when out in public.

Social media users noticed Djokovic’s lack of social distancing, stating: “Still no mask? What a Djoka**”.

Djokovic reached the French Open final last weekend, but was beaten in straight sets by ‘Roland Garros King’ Rafael Nadal.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Novak Djokovic divides opinion as he gives tennis lessons without mask”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!