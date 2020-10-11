Record setting Rafael Nadal wins 13th Roland Garros title

Record setting Rafael Nadal wins his 13th Roland Garros title and equals Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

SUPER Spaniard Nadal secures his 13th French Open title after successfully seeing off Serbian Novak Djokovic and is now equal with Swiss superstar Roger Federer after winning his 20th Gram Slam title.

The 34-year-old Spanish superstar beat world number one Djokovic, 6-0 6-2 7-5 in a game that lasted 2-hours and 41-minutes.

Speaking after the game, which was held under Covid-19 regulations, the tennis star said: “This is not the time to think about the big 20 or records, it’s time to think about this tournament, which is everything to me. Just being able to play here is a pleasure.”

Rafael Nadal’s recording setting Roland Garros win is equally impressive considering that no-one has previously raised 13 cups in the same tournament before, with only Martina Navratilova coming close, lifting twelve championships in Chicago.

Djokovic, who has won 17 Grand Slams, suffered his second defeat of the season, after he his qualification at US Open following the incident which left a line-judge injured.

