Roland Garros limits crowd capacity at next month’s tournament

Crowd capacity at next month’s Roland Garros tournament has been reduced to 11,500 spectators – significantly lower than the 20,000 originally announced.

ORGANISERS also announced today, Monday, September 7, that there will also be stricter safety measures in place to “stop the spread of the pandemic”.

The French Tennis Federation delayed delayed the tournament from September 27 to October 11, due to Covid-19, and there was speculation it might be held behind closed doors.

But it has now been revealed just over 50 per cent of fans from the 20,000 originally announced will be able to attend.

They will be distributed at the Philippe Chatrier, where there will be a maximum of 5,000 people, at the Suzanne Lenglen, another 5,000 and the remaining 1,500 at the Simonne Mathieu.

As part of stricter safety protocols, tennis players will stay in two hotels in Paris while they are participating.

All of them must be negative in a PCR test that will be repeated 72 hours before the start of the tournament.

Roland Garros stated that every five days, new tests will be carried out on the players who are still in the tournament.

In addition, the complex that houses the 17 tracks will be divided into three completely independent parts in order to “respect the maximum limitation of 5,000 people per event, imposed by the French Government.

The use of a mask will be mandatory among the spectators.