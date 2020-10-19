Wales To Go Into National 'Firebreak' Covid Lockdown

Welsh First minister Mark Drakeford has announced plans for a short sharp lockdown to give the NHS breathing space before winter.

Wales’s First minister Mark Drakeford has announced a temporary national lockdown will be put into place in Wales. The Welsh government believes a two-week lockdown, or firebreak, from Friday at 6 pm is vital to help bring the virus under control.

There are already about 2.3 million people in Wales are living under local lockdown rules which include 15 of Wales’ 22 counties plus Bangor and Llanelli. The Labour-led Welsh government has also banned people from travelling into Wales from tier 2 and tier 3 areas in other parts of the UK.

Everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home, working from home whenever possible. The only exception will be critical workers and those who can not work from home. This comes after a leaked letter over the weekend revealed there would be a lockdown imposed on October 19.

