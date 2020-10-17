Leaked Letter Reveals Wales will soon Enter 17-day ‘circuit break’ Lockdown

According to a leaked letter from the transport union CPT a “circuit break” lockdown for Wales will start at 6 pm next Friday and last for 17 days.

The Welsh government was not officially due to announce its decision on whether to impose a national lockdown until Monday. However, a leaked document shows that details have already been outlined in a letter to transport operators from John Pockett, director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport Cymru.

The letter was first published by political blogger Bubble Wales and says the lockdown will “take us back to the situation in March” and that “Pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers etc – will all be closed.” The letter reportedly adds that while government ministers have not yet determined the details on schools, plans suggest primary schools will reopen on November 2 – after the half-term break.

On Friday, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said no final decision had been made about introducing a lockdown, which would deliver a “short, sharp shock”- the letter contradicts that statement.

