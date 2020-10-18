Man accused of creating Jihadist base in Alicante set for 9 years in prison

AN Egyptian man accused of creating a Jihadist base in Alicante could be set to serve 9 years in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office will ask that the accused man, Hesham FMS, be sentenced to nine years in prison when the trial begins against the alleged Jihad terrorist on Monday 19.

According to investigations and intel gathered, the prosecutor believes the man “would have created a [Jihadist base] in Alicante from where he extended a radical Islamic ideology and served as a refuge, place of transit, base of operations and logistical provisioning for returned Islamic State radicals from Syria or Iraq.”

Arrests of Jihadists have occurred a lot in Spain with one of its most notable happening back in January.

The National Court is set to hear the case against the man who arrived in Spain in 2011 and who has been serving a provisional prison sentence for this crime since 2017.

