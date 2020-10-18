Furious Italian Governor Vows to Ban Halloween and Blames ‘American Stupidity’

The governor of the Campania region in Italy has vowed to stop Halloween celebrations he called “American stupidity.”

The governor, Vincenzo de Luca, said he plans to “close everything at 22:00” and impose a curfew from the last day of October – supposedly to prevent “uncivilized” Italians from throwing Halloween parties right in the middle of the Covid-19 epidemic.

And the official did not hide the fact he thinks nothing of the occasion itself. “Halloween weekend is immense idiocy, immense American stupidity that has been imported to our country,” De Luca, 71, raged, in a video address he published on an official Facebook page, declaring his animosity about what he called “a monument to imbecility.”

Making clear his disgust that preparations for the celebrations had begun as early as October 10, the governor vowed to impose a curfew on October 31 and limit Campanians’ movements after midnight for several days after that as well. He also said he plans to coordinate these “strict controls and sanctions” with the interior ministry and the police.

De Luca’s angry outburst continued: “We have some irresponsible people who still do not understand the most elementary things,” he said, referring to the need to wear masks and sanitize one’s hands. He added that anyone breaking such rules should be considered an offender under the law. He also recently banned all religious ceremonies, including weddings, communions, confirmations, and funerals involving processions.

