Italy was the first European country to be hit by coronavirus. The virus cases are the highest numbers Italy have seen since April.

The rule of wearing face masks outdoors was ruled as mandatory and came into force on Thursday. Many areas in Italy have already made this rule obligatory. In the last 24 hours there were over 3,000 cases reported. However, Italy is reporting fewer daily cases in comparison to France, Spain and Britain.

-- Advertisement --



There have been 36,061 deaths since the virus first struck Italy in February. Although, the country did manage to contain the virus after an extremely strict lockdown. In spite of their best efforts the virus has struck again. Italy will remain on top of their restrictions and new rules, as the virus has not yet gone. They have extended their state of emergency until January 2021, which was originally supposed to finish in October.

Italy have been discussing whether or not the eight-day quarantine could be put into place before December, around Christmas time. In addition, the country could also be put onto the United Kingdom’s quarantine list. As Europe’s COVID-19 cases keep rising.

Thank you for reading this article, “Italy has now made masks mandatory outdoors!”. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.