Four people arrested for an attempted DANA aid scam

AN attempted DANA aid scam results in four people being arrested as they try to defraud €250,000 from the Insurance Compensation Consortium.

Alicante Guardia Civil detained three men aged between 22 and 60 and a 58-year-old woman who submitted the large claim after the storm allegedly meant they lost 200,000 kilograms of merchandise (including lemons and potatoes), 3,000 wooden boxes and a thousand pallets, which were stored inside its company warehouse.

Following a meticulous study of the documentation, it was concluded that there was no fruit and vegetable products, nor boxes or pallets supposedly damaged.

The alleged victims had falsified estimates, invoices and delivery notes with no evidence of merchandise exchanges ever taking place and subsequently the four people were arrested for the attempted DANA aid scam.

They were all convicted of their crimes to defraud.

The Insurance Compensation Consortium, a public business entity dependent on the Central Administration, has been responsible for dealing with this extraordinary event, giving DANA victims the chance to claim compensation from their insurance companies to lessen the impact caused by the 2019 storm.

