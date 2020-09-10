Photographic exhibition unveiled on the first anniversary of DANA

The anniversary of the tragic Gota Fría was memorialised as part of a photographic exhibiton at a gallery in Orihuela.

-- Advertisement --



THE gallery exhibition titled “DANA and the river of solidarity” begun today, September 10 and will be available until October 8.

The CAM Building exhibition hall hosts the display until October 8 before it visits civic and social centres along the coast.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, the Councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, and the President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, have all attended the photographic exhibition which commemorates the first anniversary of DANA.

The mayor has expressed his intention to continue this initiative “in the future with more images from photographers and neighbors so that we can continue to remember this historical fact that we want to share with everyone. This exhibition was framed within the events that we had planned to carry out in commemoration of DANA and it has been the only one that has been maintained ”.

In photos capturing the meteorological tragedy, photographers Rate Bas, Alberto Aragón, Maru Sarabia and Toni Sevilla, four professional photographers from Orihuela, have donated their material so that visitors can take a visual tour of those devastating days.

“We are mainly dedicated to storytelling and this one was a bit tough. All stories have a beginning, a middle and an end, which was more disastrous than we thought and we wanted to reflect it in our photographs,” explained photographer Rate Bas.

The photographic exhibition is displaying other images too, with the visit of His Majesty the King on October 4, also included.

As the photographer Maru Sarabia has expressed, “I took the camera in the happiest moments of DANA and that is what I think we have to stay with, with the good things of every moment.”

“All Oriolanos and visitors to come and see this exhibition and that all those who did not experience this catastrophe live and direct can see an audiovisual selection of those days,” declared the Mayor of Emergencies.

Health authority guidelines will be followed throughout with a hydroalcoholic gel dispenser having already been installed, a disinfectant mat and several signs to keep appropriate distances all in place.

A QR code to download the virtual brochure will also be made available.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.