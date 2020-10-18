Church of England celebrates 20 years in southern Costa Blanca

THE Church of England in southern Costa Blanca is celebrating its 20 year anniversary on Saturday, October 24 with a special celebration of the Holy Eucharist at La Siesta Ecumenical Church, Calle Granados at 5pm.

Whilst there had been informal Church of England services before that, it was in 2000 that the Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja began to serve members of the Church of England (and other English speaking Christians who wanted to worship in the ethos of the Church of England) living in this part of Spain.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC is the fourth priest to be the Chaplain: “All over Europe there are congregations of members of the Church of England who worship and serve the Lord and Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja is just one of them,” he said.

The Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja normally gathers at Los Balcones Catholic Church, Lago Jardín Urbanisation Church and La Siesta Ecumenical Church, however, “Los Balcones Church is closed for restoration at the moment and Lago Jardín is too small because of the social-distancing in place,” Father Seabrook commented.

Speaking about the pandemic, Father Seabrook continued: “The Pandemic has changed all our lives but the Church of England´s presence here is assured and continuing because of our twenty year old roots in the Southern Costa Blanca. This is our field of faith. Here our work of prayer, worship and service continues.”

In the Costa Blanca there are only two Church of England Chaplaincies – one north of Alicante and one based in the Torrevieja area. “As the only Church of England presence in the Southern Costa Blanca we look forward to welcoming more and more people to join our community – they are assured of a warm welcome,” said Father Seabrook.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC has been with the Church of England Chaplain since 2015 and can be contacted on: 966 840 136 or 693 932 438 and via email.

