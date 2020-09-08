Praise the lord: The Bishop is coming to visit Costa Blanca Churches

Exciting news for church goers in Costa Blanca as two of its Churches will receive the word of God from a visiting Bishop.

-- Advertisement --



THE Anglican Parish of Churches in the Community, which includes Campoverde Church and San Fulgencio Church, has made the heavenly announcement that Bishop Carlos Lopez Lozano is coming to visit.

The announcement is wonderful news as the churches are about to embark on an exciting new phase of their mission.

The message of carrying the Good News of Jesus Christ into the communities will be boosted by the arrival of the Bishop.

Bishop Carlos Lopez Lozano will formally welcome each of the Churches into the Anglican Church in Spain (Iglesia Espanola Reformada Episcopal) on Sunday, September 20.

In what is a great honour, it is potentially the first time a Bishop has visited either Campoverde or San Fulgencio.

All of the communities will have the opportunity to meet him and you are encouraged to join them in this celebration.

At each Church, Bishop Carlos will preach at a Service of Holy Communion to include readings from the bible, prayers and hymns you know and love.

He will be assisted by Rev Terry Baxter, our Priest, and members of the congregation. At the service, Bishop Carlos will formally licence our Priest, Lay Readers and Assistant Lay Readers into the Anglican Church in Spain.

After each service there will be a chance to meet and chat to Bishop Carlos informally and to share in refreshments.

Details for each Church are as follows:

San Fulgencio

Starting at 10am on September 20, the service in San Fulgencio will take place in the Catholic Church in the square in the village. Afterwards there will be a chance to meet and chat to Bishop Carlos in the café next to the church, followed by lunch In The Olde 9th Bar Restaurant.

Campoverde

Starting at 6pm on September 20, the service in Campoverde will take place in the Church Garden next to the Church, in order to safely accommodate all who wish to attend. Afterwards, there will be a chance to meet and chat to Bishop Carlos in the garden where light refreshments will be available.

We want everyone in our communities to feel a part of this occasion, whether you are Church-goers or not. Our Churches are here for everyone in the good times and the bad and all the bits in between.

Further information about the service from Rev Terry Baxter on telbaxter@googlemail.com, Andrew Briant (for San Fulgencio) on aprender.ingles.aqui@gmail.com, or Maggie Dew (for Campoverde) on maggieruthdew@hotmail.com.

Anyone who wishes to attend the lunch in San Fulgencio, please let Marguerite Jackson know on petmarjack3@outlook.com.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.